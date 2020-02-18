Carson is jailed with bond set at $35,000, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He is due back in court Feb. 25. His public defender did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press for comment Tuesday.
According to the complaint, seven children were playing in the snow Jan. 4 on Milwaukee’s northwest side, with several of them throwing snowballs at passing vehicles. When one vehicle was struck, the driver exited with a handgun and began firing at them as they ran away.
Police found nine spent casings from a 9 mm gun along with two fired brass bullets.
Eight days later, on Jan. 12, Carson was arrested by Oak Creek police after a car chase. Officers found a gun in the glove compartment, test-fired it and found it was highly probable the casings recovered from the shooting scene came from the gun.
Carson purchased the gun 11 days before the Jan. 4 shooting, authorities said. He told police that he is the only one who has ever had access to the gun since he purchased it.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.