Authorities say Banks hit Hurdle with an object, strangled him with a string of Christmas lights and left in Hurdle’s vehicle. Banks later flagged down officers and told them there was a body in his apartment.
An affidavit shows Banks told police he was in a sexual relationship with Hurdle. Banks remains jailed.
Banks’ lawyer did not immediately return a phone call Thursday.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD