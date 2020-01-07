A message was left with Patel’s federal public defender.

Patel communicated online for nearly a month with a person he thought was a 14-year-old Rhode Island girl, authorities said. The communications included sending sexually explicit pictures, prosecutors said.

AD

The person he was actually communicating with was a Rhode Island State Police detective with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to court documents, Patel arrived at T.F. Green Airport on Sunday and was followed by police to a liquor store where he purchased alcohol, and then to a location where he was expecting to meet the girl. He was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD