Cox told police that he had been sleeping in between the bushes and privacy wall of the private club so he would be safe, according to an arrest report. He also told officers that he had no home address.
Cox acknowledged that he had been given a previous trespass warning but that he preferred jail to seeing his parents, the report said.
Cox was released from jail on $500 bond. Jail records didn’t list whether he had an attorney who could comment.
