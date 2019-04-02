MILFORD, Del. — Firefighters in Delaware say a man whose home was ablaze had refused to let anyone inside before he climbed out through a basement window.

News outlets report the man was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation treatment and was in serious condition Sunday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal’s Office says in a statement that the fire near Milford was reported Sunday morning.

The Carlisle Fire Company in Milford says in a Facebook post that police were called when firefighters were told the man might have a gun. Police determined the area was safe and firefighters resumed putting out the flames. The man emerged from his house as they started spraying water.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says what caused the fire is being investigated. No first responders were injured.

