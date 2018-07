RALEIGH, N.C. — A 74-year-old man ranting about a broken phone drove his car through the glass storefront of a Verizon Wireless store in North Carolina, authorities said Friday, stunning shoppers during the dinner hour at an upscale mall.

Charles Michael Hager was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and damaging property after he drove into the store at a busy shopping center Thursday night, according to a police statement.

A witness told a 911 operator that he saw Hager standing outside the store located between two popular restaurants, demanding that it reopen to help him with his broken phone.

“He was demanding to get his phone fixed,” the unidentified caller said, later adding: “He said: ‘My damn phone’s not working. I need help. Open this damn door.”

A police news release said Hager first kicked the door, shattering glass, then drove his car through the storefront. Six employees were in the store, but no one was injured.

“There’s no front door. All the glass is shattered. It’s amazing. His front end is still inside the front door. I’ve never seen anything like it,” the witness told the 911 operator.



This undated photo courtesy of Wake City/County Bureau of Identification shows Charles Michael Hager, who was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and damaging property after authorities say he drove his car through a glass storefront at a Verizon Wireless store, Thursday, July 26, 2018 in Raleigh, N.C. A 911 caller says that Hager was complaining that his phone needed to be fixed and demanding that the store reopen. (Wake City/County Bureau of Identification via AP) (Associated Press)

The caller said a crowd of bewildered onlookers gathered around as the man got out of his car wearing a gray collared shirt and gray slacks and continued to yell. The scene unfolded at North Hills Mall, an outdoor shopping center surrounded by pricey homes and several high-rise office buildings north of downtown.

The operator warned the caller, who was standing 10 feet away, to keep a safe distance.

Hager didn’t immediately return a phone message Friday. A police spokeswoman didn’t know if he had an attorney.

The phone number for the store played a message Friday saying it was closed. A regional spokeswoman for Verizon didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

