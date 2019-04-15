DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a man convicted of fatally shooting the leader of his Coptic church during a church fundraiser in 2008.

In a ruling Friday, the court said Monir George’s latest appeal was filed too late, and that he had not demonstrated any new evidence suggesting he was actually innocent, or any new law that would render his conviction invalid.

George is serving life in prison after a judge found him guilty but mentally ill in the shooting of 63-year-old Malak Michael.

George challenged the testimony of police firearms expert Carl Rone, whose credibility was questioned after he was charged with falsifying time sheets.

But the court noted that several eyewitnesses saw the shooting, and that George was even photographed pointing the gun at Michael.

