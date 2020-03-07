Jenkins, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was shot several times while sitting in a friend’s car in an apartment parking lot in January 2018. Jenkins was found dead on the ground a few parking spots away from the car.
Assistant District Attorney Alan Thompson said during closing statements that Jenkins and Ligon had an argument earlier in the day in the parking lot of the complex.
Ligon returned home, but he then got a ride back to the apartment complex, according to trial testimony.
Ligon shot 10 times into a white Nissan. Then he fled the scene.
Ligon testified that he was targeting the car, not Jenkins himself. Sentencing is set for April 1.
