WICHITA, Kan. — A man who owed almost $400,000 in taxes has been convicted of walking into a tax office in Kansas and shooting and wounding a state tax agent who was working on his case.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 52-year-old Ricky Wirths was found guilty Thursday of attempted first-degree murder in the September 2017 shooting of agent Courtney Holloway. The shooting happened about three hours after Holloway and sheriff’s deputies had gone to Wirths’ house to seize assets.

Officials say Wirths asked for Holloway by name after he was buzzed into the waiting area of a Wichita tax office. While meeting with Holloway, Wirths pulled out a handgun and shot the agent multiple times. The owed money was related to a construction business Wirths owned.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 8.

