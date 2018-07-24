BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man who spent almost three years in prison for child abuse that caused the death of his infant son is now charged with killing his girlfriend’s son as well.

Baltimore police announced the first-degree murder charge Monday against 35-year-old Francois Browne in the death of 18-month-old Zaray Gray. Media outlets report the toddler died last week with a broken clavicle and internal injuries.

Police wrote in charging documents that Zaray stopped breathing after Browne took him to a playground Wednesday. Browne told police Zaray fell while going down a slide.

Browne was convicted of child abuse resulting in death after his 7-month-old son Kendall suffered fractured ribs and bleeding in his brain in 2012.

Brown is now held without bail. Online court records didn’t list an attorney.

