Court documents say Holland sold heroin at least six times and illegally sold a gun last year.

Holland was found guilty being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.

Weiss says Holland’s arrest and conviction were a part of a campaign to remove illegal drugs and guns from Delaware cities.

