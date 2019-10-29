Separately, the Hawthorne man faces state charges of murder for financial gain.

Prosecutors say that in 2015, Elmezayen drove off the edge of a commercial fishing dock at the Port of Los Angeles with the children and their mother inside. She survived but the children, ages 8 and 13, were strapped into child seats and drowned.

Elmezayen had taken out $7 million in accidental death insurance policies for the family and collected more than $260,000.

