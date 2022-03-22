Herrera was a 23-year-veteran of the Lincoln police department and was among several officers who went to Vazquez’s home on Aug. 26, 2020, to serve an arrest warrant for the then-17-year-old Vazquez in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka months earlier.

Prosecutors said Vazquez shot at officers as he and another man tried to escape the home.

Herrera was wearing plain clothes and was without a bulletproof vest. He was there, in part, as a translator. He was struck in the torso and underwent several surgeries before dying on Sept. 7, 2020.

Herrera was the first Lincoln police officer killed in the line of duty in more than 50 years, and the seventh in the city’s history.