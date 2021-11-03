The 12-person jury in Orlando deliberated for about five hours over two days. Loyd remained expressionless but took off his face mask as the verdict was read. Loyd, 46, faces a potential death sentence when the penalty phase of his trial starts on Saturday.
Jurors also convicted Loyd of attempting to murder a second law-enforcement officer and carjacking a man with a gun while attempting to flee.
Loyd had pleaded not guilty. He testified that he shot Clayton in self-defense, and that he did not intend to kill her. Loyd’s attorneys argued that Loyd was insane when he shot Clayton.
Loyd hit Clayton four times, including a fatal shot to her neck as he stood over her before fleeing in his car, according to prosecutors. After the shooting, Loyd fled the scene and authorities conducted a nine-day manhunt before he was found in an abandoned house. Four police officers punched, kicked and hit Loyd with their rifle muzzles in a beating that caused him to lose an eye. They were eventually cleared of criminal wrongdoing and exonerated of excessive force claims.
Loyd has already been convicted of first-degree murder for killing Dixon and her unborn child. The jury in that case recommended he be sentenced to life in prison.