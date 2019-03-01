PONTIAC, Mich. — A Detroit-area man who was convicted of murder at age 13 has been arrested on a drug charge.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Nathaniel Abraham was booked Thursday into the county jail in Pontiac on a charge of controlled substance/amphetamine.

The Associated Press left a message seeking comment Friday from a lawyer who represented Abraham following his arrest last year .

Abraham was 11 in 1997 when he was accused of fatally shooting a stranger in Pontiac. He was convicted in 1999 at age 13. He was released from state supervision in 2007, but pleaded guilty in 2008 in a drug case.

Last year, he was charged with resisting officers who were trying to arrest him on an indecent exposure charge. That case is pending.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.