Court records show Murphy was indicted on a charge of escaping from the same prison in 2001. He was convicted of escape later that year.
Prison and court records show Murphy also has two other convictions for escape, including one that came after he fled the Colbert County Jail in 1983.
The prison system says Murphy was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1984 for a murder conviction in Colbert County. He also has convictions for robbery, theft and burglary.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.