Prosecutors also offered evidence that Walker planned to take the victims to other locations, including Chicago during the NBA All-Star Game and New Orleans during Mardi Gras, to further exploit them.
After an eight-day trial, a jury in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday convicted Walker of two counts of sex trafficking by force and coercion and one count of transporting a person for sexual activity. He faces up life in prison when he is sentenced in January.
A message was left with an attorney who representing Walker.