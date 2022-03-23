Padilla was serving a 40-year prison term for the Jan. 22, 2018, shooting of a classmate in the Italy High School cafeteria in Italy, Texas, when he was 16 years old.

The girl, then 15, recovered after a week of hospital treatment for multiple gunshot wounds. She told investigators that she had hugged Padilla and asked him to sit with her, telling him he appeared angry. She said Padilla drew back, told her, “Sorry it had to end this way,” and shot her repeatedly. He then chased the girl outside but dropped his gun when confronted by officers.