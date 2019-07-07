NEW YORK — Police say a man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the chest by an officer in the Bronx.

New York City Police say officers had been responding to a report of a man with a gun Sunday afternoon when the shooting occurred. The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital.

Two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of ringing in their ears.

No details of the incident were immediately released.

