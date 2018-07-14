CALIFORNIA

Man deported 11 times held in saw attack

Officials said a man accused of attacking his wife with a chain saw in front of their children at their Los Angeles area home had been deported from the United States 11 times.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Lori Haley said Alejandro Alvarez-Villegas, 32, is a “serial immigration violator.”

Alvarez-Villegas was arrested Thursday in a stolen vehicle in Chula Vista, a few miles from the Mexican border.

Police said he is suspected of attacking his wife at their Whittier home. She is expected to recover.

Haley said federal immigration officials have lodged a detainer against Alvarez-Villegas, asking local officials to notify them before he is released.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

New hearing ordered in 1990s killing

A Tennessee appeals court has ruled that a truck driver who is serving life in prison for three killings in the 1990s deserves a court hearing related to DNA analysis in the case.

The Greeneville Sun reported that the Court of Criminal Appeals in Knoxville decided Thursday that Sean Patrick Goble should receive a new hearing after he argued that DNA swabs taken from Brenda Kay Hagy were not compared to his genetic profile.

The court’s opinion said Goble argued that “if the swabs were tested, the results would show that he did not murder the victim.” The opinion states that there is no statutory time limit on requests for testing, overruling a lower court’s decision that dismissed Goble’s appeal as being beyond the statutory limitation period.

Goble, now 51, was a long-distance trucker living in Asheboro, N.C. He confessed to the January 1995 killing of Hagy of Bloomington, Ind., at a truck stop in Baileyton, Tenn., and then dumping her body in Virginia.

Goble also confessed to killing Rebecca Alice Hanes of Columbus, Ohio, in Jefferson County, Tenn. He was convicted in December 1995 of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to two life sentences.

— Associated Press

Firefighter killed in wildfire near Yosemite: A firefighter was killed Saturday while battling a wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park, California state fire officials said. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney was killed while fighting the Ferguson Fire in the morning hours. The blaze broke out around 10:30 p.m. Friday in Mariposa County, near the west end of Yosemite National Park and the Sierra National Forest. Fire officials said it had burned about 130 acres by Saturday afternoon. Varney is survived by his wife and two small children, state fire officials said. The circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately released and officials said they were still working to confirm details.

L.A. observatory evacuated due to suspicious item: Authorities said the landmark Griffith Observatory overlooking Los Angeles was evacuated Saturday because of a suspicious package. Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles police spokesman, said officers located the suspicious item and ordered the evacuations before calling the bomb squad. Earlier this week, more than 2,000 people were evacuated from Griffith Observatory and its surrounding park because of a wildfire.

Third child dies after N.J. house fire; victims ages 2, 5, 7: A third child has died after a house fire that claimed the lives of two youngsters and injured several other occupants and firefighters. Officials had said that Friday morning's fire at a three-story home in Union City, N.J., killed a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. The Hudson County prosecutor's office said Friday night that a critically injured 7-year-old boy had also died.

— From news reports