Officials said Smith fell 40 to 50 feet, and was found dead when rescue personnel reached the scene. According to witnesses, Smith had been at the park alone and had spoken with others before he fell, according to officials.
In 2017, a 17-year-old died a month after falling off a cliff in the park, and teenagers were also injured after falls at the park in 2018 and this year, news outlets reported.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.