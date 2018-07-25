GEORGETOWN, Del. — A 70-year-old man died last week after relatives say he had a stroke and was found unconscious in a Delaware scrap yard.

The News Journal reports relatives say John Campbell Sr. of Georgetown disappeared after going to Donovan Salvage Works on July 14.

Relatives say security footage showed Campbell entering the yard, but no one saw him leave. Police searched the 70-acre property into the night without success. The next morning, Campbell’s family found him face down on the ground. He was taken to a hospital, where he died the following day.

The family believes Campbell was there all night and emergency responders didn’t adequately search the area. Police say Campbell was found in an area they searched and he may have wandered there after they stopped searching.

