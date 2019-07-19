FRANKFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police say a Pennsylvania man has died of injuries he suffered after his motorcycle struck a deer.

Authorities say 52-year-old Michael Dunlap of Temple died Wednesday at Christiana Hospital.

Investigators say Dunlap was riding a 1997 Harley Davidson on State Route 17 in southern Delaware about 11 o’clock Monday night when an adult female deer entered the roadway.

Police say that after hitting the deer, Dunlap lost control of the motorcycle, which overturned.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.