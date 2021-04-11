Messages sent to spokespeople for the Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu mayor’s office were not immediately returned Sunday.

Shots were fired about 6 p.m., police said. Hotel security staff members went up to the man’s room and knocked on the door. He then fired through the door multiple times, police said.

Authorities have not released details about the events leading up to the standoff. Police think the man was in the military.

— Associated Press

NEVADA

Las Vegas officials ask to replace greenery

A desert city built on a reputation for excess and indulgence wants to become a model for restraint and conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on.

Las Vegas-area water officials have spent two decades trying to get people to replace thirsty greenery with desert plants, and now they’re asking the Nevada legislature to outlaw about 40 percent of the turf that’s left.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority estimates there are almost eight square miles of “nonfunctional turf” in the metro area — grass that no one ever walks on or otherwise uses in street medians, housing developments and office parks.

They say this ornamental grass requires four times as much water as drought-tolerant landscaping such as cactus and other succulents. By ripping it out, they estimate the region can reduce annual water consumption by 15 percent and save about 14 gallons per person per day.

— Associated Press

Sixth victim in S.C. shooting dies Robert Shook, 38, an air-conditioning technician wounded Wednesday in a mass shooting in Rock Hill, S.C., died Saturday, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said. He had been the only survivor of the six shooting victims. Shook, of Grover, died at Atrium Health Care in Charlotte after he was flown from Wednesday's shooting scene, Gast said. The suspect in the case was former NFL player Phillip Adams, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said Thursday. Five people at the home of Robert Lesslie, 70, a doctor, were found dead at the scene, and Shook was wounded. Adams, 32, a Rock Hill native, fired as many as 20 shots, Tolson said, and he died by suicide in his family's nearby home.

In addition to Lesslie, those killed were Lesslie’s wife, Barbara, 69, and two of their grandchildren, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5, Tolson said. James Lewis, 38, an air-conditioning technician with GSM Services of Gastonia, was killed outside the home, where Shook also was shot, according to the sheriff. Shook and Lewis were co-workers.

Man charged in Mo. shooting

A 28-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of one person and the wounding of three more at a convenience store in a small southern Missouri town. Christopher Lindley of Thayer, Mo., was charged with first-degree murder and criminal action in the shooting at the Snappy Mart store in Koshkonong, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a news release late Saturday. He is being held without bond. Authorities said Lindley walked into the convenience store about 5:15 a.m. Saturday and started firing a gun. Koshkonong is a town of about 200 people near the Missouri-Arkansas state line. Oregon County Sheriff Eric King said Lindley knew at least one of the victims, but his motive is unclear. Three of the victims, including the person who died, were from out of state. The three injured people are being treated at hospitals in Springfield, Mo. They remained in critical condition on Sunday.