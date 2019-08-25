OKLAHOMA CITY — Police in Oklahoma City say a man has died after he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Authorities say the incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to an apartment complex following reports that a person was kicking apartment doors, talking incoherently and kicking a fence by the pool area.

Police say officers found a man inside the complex and placed him in handcuffs before escorting him outside. Officials say officers placed the man on the ground after he allegedly spat them. A short time later, the officers discovered the man had stopped breathing.

Officials say the man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name and age have not been released. Three officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.