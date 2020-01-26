Three of the four officers are all multiyear veterans working in the Franklin Precinct while the fourth officer is a probationary officer assigned to the precinct’s field training program.

Police said officers were dispatched to a home for an injured person. When they encountered Brown at the home, his demeanor changed and he became volatile and combative.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a police department spokeswoman, said the department was not yet releasing any more information about Brown’s death, including who called 911 and whether a Taser was used against Brown. His race was not disclosed.

In previous years, Baltimore County police ranked second among Maryland agencies with the highest number of Taser uses. According to a 2016 investigation by the Baltimore Sun, the department reported 367 Taser discharges between 2012-2014.