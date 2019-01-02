PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Officials in Florida say a 68-year-old man drowned on New Year’s Eve when his wheelchair fell into a backyard swimming pool.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Terry Chambers was unresponsive when he was found in the water on Monday afternoon. His 64-year-old wife Judy Burns and 61-year-old caretaker Steve Miller were at the home at the time, but authorities say they were unable to rescue him.

The newspaper reports Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies attempted multiple life-saving efforts, but Chambers died.

Sheriff’s officials said they don’t consider the death to be suspicious. An investigation continues.

