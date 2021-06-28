Victoria Dominguez was aboard United Airlines flight 5365, operated by SkyWest Airlines, and scheduled to fly from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City, authorities said. The plane was pulling away from the gate around 7 p.m. when he allegedly “sprinted” to the cockpit, passing a seated flight attendant.
He began pounding on the cockpit’s door and trying to open the locked doorknob, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. He then opened the emergency exit, causing the emergency slide to partially deploy.
Although another passenger tried to restrain him, Victoria Dominguez got away and jumped from the aircraft, according to the criminal complaint filed in federal court. He missed the emergency slide and landed on the tarmac, breaking his right leg.
The criminal complaint against him was made public Monday.
Victoria Dominguez faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.