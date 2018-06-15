BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Florida man faces the death penalty for fatally shooting three family members and wounding another.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that a Hernando County jury on Wednesday found 46-year-old George Mason III guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted first-degree murder. The panel will reconvene Monday to decide whether Mason should receive life in prison or execution.

Authorities say Mason went to a Brooksville home in August 2014 and killed his girlfriend, 37-year-old Tarasha Yata Townsend, his grandmother, 81-year-old Jannie Taylor and his half-brother, Ralph Peyton.

Investigators say Mason chased his 33-year-old half-brother Gabriel Taylor and shot him multiple times. A passing truck then hit Mason, who was hospitalized with broken bones before he was charged.

Investigators never determined a motive for the shooting.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

