BUFFALO, N.Y. — The government is recommending a 15-year sentence for an upstate New York man who traveled to Turkey to try to join the Islamic State group.

Arafat Nagi (NAH’-gee) faces sentencing Monday in federal court in Buffalo, where he pleaded guilty in January to attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say the 47-year-old Lackawanna (lak-ah-WAH’-nah) man traveled to Turkey in 2012 and 2014 with plans to meet members of the Islamic State group. They say he bought body armor, a machete and night vision goggles and watched violent videos.

In pre-sentencing filings, federal prosecutors cite a history of violence and Nagi’s three-year quest to join the Islamic State group in recommending the 15-year sentence. He was planning another trip at the time of his 2015 arrest.

