An FBI agent says Cholewinski touched the arm of a woman next to him, and she pushed his hands away. The woman tells the FBI that Cholewinski grabbed her crotch, she pushed his hand away and told him to stop, at which point he said he was sorry.
The crew moved the woman and her daughter to different seats. The American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Salt Lake City made an unscheduled stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Cholewinski was arrested.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD