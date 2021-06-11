The wounded man, shot in the thigh, hasn’t been identified. He remained hospitalized Friday but is expected to recover. Morrow police spokesman Sgt. Eli Skelton said authorities aren’t releasing his name because he may have been involved in the shooting. Skelton said Thursday that police believe multiple people fired guns in the mall parking lot.
Police had detained seven people for questioning immediately following the shooting. Skelton said more people could be charged.
Paramedics treated three people for anxiety attacks after the shooting, and many other shoppers said there were frightening moments during the gunfire.