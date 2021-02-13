The patient who was being transported in the ambulance was not injured.
Pawlowski was pinned inside his vehicle and suffered a broken leg and other minor injuries. A passenger inside the van was taken to the hospital for treatment of a shoulder injury.
Police said Pawlowski will be charged after being released from the hospital with three counts of vehicular assault, reckless endangering, drunken driving and traffic offenses.
