Volunteer search and rescuers and a Department of Public Safety helicopter crew responded Saturday evening. They found the body of Adrian Vanderklis, 40, of Roosevelt at an elevation of about 5,800 feet on a nearly vertical slope as night fell, and determined that he apparently died immediately as a result of his injuries.
His body was recovered on Sunday and was taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, the release said.
The boy was with him but did not actually see Mr. Vanderklis fall, the sheriff’s office said.