The victim’s father, who has a permit to carry, pulled out a handgun and returned fire as his son ran away. The Star Tribune reports officers following a trail of blood that led to the victim, who died at the scene next to his Bible.

Church elder Frank Frazier identified the victim as his cousin, 41-year-old RayVell Carter. Bystanders protected Carter’s daughter, who’s younger than 10, until police arrived. There have been no arrests.

