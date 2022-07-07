Man fatally shot after swinging bat at squeegee worker

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed after he swung a baseball bat at a worker who cleans windshields at intersections for cash, Baltimore’s police commissioner said Thursday. The 48-year-old man who was shot was driving through an intersection near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in the afternoon when he encountered so-called squeegee workers and had a heated interaction, Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters.

The man drove through the intersection, parked his car and came back with a baseball bat, Harrison said.

“He swung the bat at one or more of those squeegee workers. In return, one of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun and fired, striking this male victim,” the commissioner said, adding that police didn’t know if he hit anyone with the bat.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t released.

Squeegee workers, also known as squeegee kids, are a group consisting mostly of teens from low-income neighborhoods who clean off drivers’ windshields at intersections in exchange for money. Some drivers have complained about them.

The group fled the scene on foot, Harrison said. No arrests had been made as of late afternoon.

GiftOutline Gift Article