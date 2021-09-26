Sam a major hurricane, but intensity predicted to vary: Hurricane Sam was a Category 4 storm early Sunday, but forecasters said the system could fluctuate in strength over the next day or so as it churns far from land over the Atlantic Ocean. Sam was centered about 905 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands early Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Forecasters said Sam had maximum sustained winds around 145 mph. Wind speeds were expected to vary in intensity, followed by some slow weakening.