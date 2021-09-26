The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.
A gun was found at the scene, she said.
Witnesses said several shots rang out south of the pier, near the bicycle and pedestrian pathway, after the surfing competition had wrapped up for the day. One witness video showed the man rolling on the sand, appearing to reach for an object before officers fired several rounds, striking him, as people yelled and screamed.
“We started hearing pop, pop, pop,” Hector Tovar told the Orange County Register. “I thought it was fireworks, that’s how many rounds there were.”
The officers’ body cameras were activated during the shooting and the footage will be examined by Orange County Sheriff’s investigators, who will work with Huntington Beach police to investigate the shooting, officials said.
— Associated Press
ILLINOIS
Ex-professor to stand trial in fatal stabbing
A former Northwestern University professor is set to stand trial in the fatal stabbing of his boyfriend as part of what prosecutors said was a sexual fantasy he shared with another man who was charged in the case.
Jury selection, opening statements and testimony from at least one witness were expected to happen Monday in the trial of 47-year-old Wyndham Lathem, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Lathem is charged in the July 2017 killing of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a 26-year-old hairstylist from Michigan, who was stabbed dozens of times in Lathem’s Chicago high-rise condominium. Lathem, a renowned microbiologist, and Andrew Warren, an Oxford University financial officer who authorities say flew to Chicago from England to participate in the killing, were arrested in Northern California after an eight-day manhunt.
Prosecutors said the two planned the killing to fulfill an apparent sexual fantasy.
In 2019, Warren pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 45 years in prison as part of a plea agreement that calls for him to testify against Lathem.
Lathem has been in Cook County jail since he was extradited from California. Last year, he tried unsuccessfully to persuade a judge to release him on $1 million bail so that his research skills as a microbiologist could be used to battle the coronavirus.
He would be the highest-profile defendant to stand trial in a Chicago courtroom since in-person jury trials resumed in March following a break because of the pandemic.
— Associated Press
MISSOURI
FBI probing arrest in which dog bit man
The FBI has opened an investigation into the arrest of a Black man in Missouri during which cellphone video shows three White officers allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite him.
Woodson Terrace Police Chief Randy Halstead said in an email to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his department was “fully cooperating” with the investigations being conducted by the FBI and the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office into last week’s arrest.
Federal officials and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to discuss their investigations with the paper.
Officers were called Sept. 20 to a report that a man had broken into a business in Woodson Terrace, according to a police statement posted on Facebook. The man appeared to be on drugs and threatened officers, and they warned him the dog would be used if he continued to resist arrest, the department wrote.
Cellphone video from an onlooker shows the dog biting the man’s foot as he yells out in pain. The dog’s handler holds it by a leash but allows the biting to go on for about 30 seconds.
After the officer pulls off the dog, the man appears to take a step but stumbles and the dog lunges at him again, biting one of his legs for another 30 seconds until the officer stops the animal.
The man was treated at a hospital and released. He hasn’t been charged with any crimes.
— Associated Press
Sam a major hurricane, but intensity predicted to vary: Hurricane Sam was a Category 4 storm early Sunday, but forecasters said the system could fluctuate in strength over the next day or so as it churns far from land over the Atlantic Ocean. Sam was centered about 905 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands early Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Forecasters said Sam had maximum sustained winds around 145 mph. Wind speeds were expected to vary in intensity, followed by some slow weakening.
— From news services