IOWA

Prosecutors: Thief fired 10 shots at officer

A Chicago man robbed two Iowa gas station employees at gunpoint and confined them in a cooler before he fired 10 shots at a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the crime, seriously wounding him, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The shots fired by Stanley Donahue injured the left hip and leg of Linn County Deputy William Halverson, who was wearing a protective vest, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint. Donahue then allegedly stole Halverson’s service weapon and fled the Casey’s General Store in Coggon, a town about 20 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.

Halverson remained hospitalized and in stable condition on Tuesday.

Authorities captured Donahue, 36, on Monday afternoon near Coggon after a 14-hour manhunt that involved a drone, an airplane, search dogs and dozens of officers. He was arrested without incident after being spotted by a television news crew, who called police.

Donahue has been charged with 10 counts, including attempting to murder an officer, disarming an officer, first-degree robbery, false imprisonment, trafficking stolen weapons and possessing a gun as a felon. The most serious carry sentences of up to 50 years in prison.

— Associated Press

Evaluation ordered for man who made threats

A man who pleaded guilty to leaving a menacing voice mail for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and have no contact with Reynolds for five years.

Harvey Hunter Jr., of Stuart, Iowa, also was fined and granted a one-year term of probation during a sentencing hearing Monday in Des Moines. District Associate Judge Brendan Greiner agreed to suspend a 365-day jail sentence.

Hunter, 48, pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree harassment, under a plea agreement with Polk County prosecutors.

He admitted to leaving a threatening voice mail Jan. 5 on a governor’s office phone line for input on the state’s partial mask mandate, saying that Reynolds and other politicians should be “hung for treason for pushing this covid scam.”

He called Reynolds derogatory names for women and said “you need to be put in front of a firing squad.”

Hunter had defended his comments as free speech.

— Associated Press

Weather Service finds Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds: A tornado that swept through Chicago's western suburbs, damaging more than 100 homes and injuring several people, was packing 140 mph winds when it hit, according to the National Weather Service.

A Weather Service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night’s storm found that, based on Monday’s preliminary findings, the tornado was an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut a path through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge, and that it launched debris to a height of nearly 20,000 feet.

— From news services