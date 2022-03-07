Oudomsine, 31, pleaded guilty in October to a single count of wire fraud. Prosecutors said in a legal filing that he submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year when applying for a COVID-19 relief loan for an “entertainment services” business he claimed to own. They said he lied about how many people he employed as well as his business’ annual revenues.
Oudomsine received $85,000 from the loan program, prosecutors said, and used it to buy a Pokemon trading card for $57,789.