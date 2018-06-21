ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. — Police say workers at a North Carolina condominium complex found a man dead in a beach chair.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Jeff Harvey told news outlets employees at The Dunes Club were setting up for the day Thursday and saw the man in the chair. Harvey said when the workers approached the man to ask him to move, they discovered 50-year-old Howard James of Maryland was dead.

Harvey said James’ hometown wasn’t immediately known.

The chief said it’s believed James died from some type of medical condition and investigators do not suspect foul play.

Police are still investigating the death.

