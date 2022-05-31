Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course

LARGO, Fla. — Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators.
Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre (62-hectare) John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg.
The park’s website notes that patrons can “discover the sport of disc golf on a course set in the natural beauty of this park.” The course is set along the lake, which has no-swimming signs posted along it.
Now, police are telling people to avoid the lake while the investigation continues.