Andrews was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Loren Javell Ransome, on Oct. 5, and was previously said to be armed and dangerous, according to a release from the Newport News Police Department.
In addition to first-degree murder, he was being sought on charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and shooting a firearm in a public place.
Andrews was found at Eastway Elementary School on Friday. Newport News police said they were notified by Durham police late Friday that Andrews had been found, and that he had taken his own life.