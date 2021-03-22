A post on a website announcing the couple’s marriage said the two were looking forward to starting their life together following Flowers’ release.
“In cheerleading for Curtis, as we all have, God allowed us to meet after freedom came Curtis’ way,” WTVA quoted the post as saying. “Curtis said to me, ‘I’ve been waiting for you. You will be my future.’ The rest is history.”
Flowers was convicted twice for individual slayings and twice for all four killings. Two other trials ended in mistrials. Each of his convictions were later overturned, including his death sentence.
Earlier this month, a judge ordered the state to pay $500,000 to Flowers.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.