HARTFORD, Conn. — A Romanian man authorities say took part in a home invasion at the Connecticut estate of a New York socialite where the victims were injected with what they were told was a lethal virus has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Alexandru Lucian Nicolescu was sentenced Wednesday in connection with the 2007 home invasion at the Kent estate of Anne Bass.

Prosecutors say Bass and her longtime partner were bound and blindfolded, then injected with a liquid the three armed suspects said was a deadly virus. They demanded $8.5 million for the antidote, but eventually fled.

The victims survived. Authorities believe the liquid was gentian violent, a substance usually used to treat fungal infections of the skin.

Three people, including the home invaders’ driver, have been convicted. The fourth remains at large.

