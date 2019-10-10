Chance had turned down a plea deal that would have made him eligible for parole after 31 years at age 61. Instead, he chose to go to trial last month and was found guilty of second-degree murder and other crimes.

Ashley Young’s torso was found in December in the basement of Chance’s Grand Rapids rental home. Other remains of the 31-year-old woman haven’t been found.

The sentence exceeded state guidelines. But Judge Mark Trusock says the guidelines don’t account for the “level of brutality” in Young’s death.

