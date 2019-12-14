Court records show Riley, of Milford, and co-defendant Ahmir Bailey, of Lincoln, told police they got into an argument with Vann-Robinson and shot him using bullets they had stolen days earlier from a sporting goods store. A witness told police Vann-Robinson was leaving the party when the argument ensued.
Vann-Robinson died at a hospital.
Deputy Attorney General Gregory Babowal says authorities hope the plea agreement will provide Vann-Robinson’s family some closure.
A jury convicted Bailey of multiple counts, including first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
