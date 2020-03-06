Christopher McMillan pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder and was sentenced Thursday. He’s expected to help prosecutors in the case against two co-defendants, Beverly McCallum and her daughter Dineane Ducharme.
McCallum was married to the victim. She was recently captured in Italy and is facing extradition to the U.S.
Investigators said Caraballo was attacked and suffocated in the basement of a house in Charlotte. McMillan will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison.
