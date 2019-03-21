OCALA, Fla. — A man convicted of firing a gun in a Florida veterans clinic has been sentenced to 17 years and three months in federal prison.

Court records show that 63-year-old Stephen Cometa was sentenced Thursday in Ocala federal count. He was convicted in December of assaulting federal employees and discharging a firearm.

Prosecutors say Cometa was carrying a semi-automatic rifle, a concealed handgun and additional loaded magazines in December 2016 when he entered a Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in The Villages.

Officials say Cometa walked went to a psychiatrist’s office, pointed the rifle at the doctor and said, “Now, you’re going to have to listen to me!”

The psychiatrist, a VA contractor and two VA police officers subdued Cometa.

Authorities say Cometa fired his rifle several times but no one was wounded.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.