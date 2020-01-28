Arcila instructed two co-conspirators to illegally purchase six AK-style pistols in Miami-Dade County in August 2018, according to investigators. The firearms were then concealed in air-compressors purchased by Arcila at a Miami-area hardware store and shipped to Barranquilla, Colombia. The shipment also contained about 100 AK-47 magazines.

AD

In September 2018, Arcila met in Colombia with a National Liberation Army weapons broker, according to prosecutors. Besides selling the six firearms for approximately 60 million Colombian pesos ($17,665), Arcila also discussed future sales with the violent paramilitary group.

The National Liberation Army was designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the U.S. State Department in 1997.