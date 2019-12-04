Investigators say Mount disappeared weeks later, and McDonald was found several weeks after that in Corpus Christi, Texas, with Mount’s vehicle and credit cards.

McDonald claimed then that Mount had given him her car and he didn’t know where she was. He later claimed she died from a medical emergency and led police to her body.

New evidence found this year led to McDonald’s arrest. He was already was serving life in prison in El Paso, Texas, for strangling a man in 2005.

